Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 10.5% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after purchasing an additional 438,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.75. The company had a trading volume of 318,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.78. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock valued at $32,571,727. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

