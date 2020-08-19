Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stake Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,294,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $393,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 292,237 shares of company stock worth $36,121,371 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.79. 306,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,479. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83. The company has a market cap of $336.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

