Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock valued at $32,571,727. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,667,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

