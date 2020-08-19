Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Prologis worth $93,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Prologis by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

Prologis stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.78. The stock had a trading volume of 115,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,226. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $106.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

