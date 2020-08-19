Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRLB. Benchmark began coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.
PRLB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,694. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.73. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $138.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other Proto Labs news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 2.5% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 2.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.
