Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRLB. Benchmark began coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

PRLB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,694. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.73. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $138.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 2.5% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 2.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

