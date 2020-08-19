Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.07. 132,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,120. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

