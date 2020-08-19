PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Get PSP Swiss Property alerts:

PSP Swiss Property stock remained flat at $$112.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. PSP Swiss Property has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $153.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.