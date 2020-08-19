PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCKIF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays raised shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BCKIF stock remained flat at $$3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

