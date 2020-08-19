Pure 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Pure coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00752189 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00011993 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00062230 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004625 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001121 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.