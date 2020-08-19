QLC Chain (QLC) Price Hits $0.0282

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $918,748.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Binance. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00139506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.01761420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00189868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00135663 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Gate.io, Coinnest and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

