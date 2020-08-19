QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Increased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $77,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 159.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after buying an additional 1,085,233 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $88,983,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 75.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,391,000 after buying an additional 760,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.05. 376,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,133,876. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

