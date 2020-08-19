QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 925,173 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $84,385,000 after purchasing an additional 649,536 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 435,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 360,626 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.08. The stock had a trading volume of 311,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,133,876. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

