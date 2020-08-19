QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,710 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $112.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,382,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,797,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

