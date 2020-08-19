Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 365,582 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 481.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,582 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,052 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Citigroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $13,970,000. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,697,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

