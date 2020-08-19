Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 235.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,173 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,536 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $84,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 159.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,233 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,983,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 75.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,391,000 after acquiring an additional 760,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $111.29. The stock had a trading volume of 282,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,133,876. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

