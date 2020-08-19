Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 134,280 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 304.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,280 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $31,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,046. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.63 and its 200-day moving average is $174.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.