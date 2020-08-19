Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,850 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 540.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

EWY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,750. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

