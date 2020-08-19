Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $230.02 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 37.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,270,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,701,803 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 3.2% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $230,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.33. 2,378,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,655,594. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.