Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 175.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491,888 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $92,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,853,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,839,000 after acquiring an additional 480,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,139,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,208 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,829,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39,916.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,689 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,617,393. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

