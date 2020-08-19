Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 41,173 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 467.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 148.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $361.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,320. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.47. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $362.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.62.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

