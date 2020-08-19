Raymond Joseph Chess Sells 4,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,682.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Raymond Joseph Chess also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 15th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 27,365 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $447,144.10.
Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. 27,160,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,823,821. Workhorse Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,025,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,755,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 508,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.11% of the company’s stock.
WKHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Colliers Secur. lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
