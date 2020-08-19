Raymond Joseph Chess Sells 4,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,682.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raymond Joseph Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 15th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 27,365 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $447,144.10.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. 27,160,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,823,821. Workhorse Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). Research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,025,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,755,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 508,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Colliers Secur. lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.