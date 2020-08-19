Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for West Fraser Timber (WFT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for West Fraser Timber (TSE: WFT):

8/19/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$74.00 to C$82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$85.00.

7/29/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$63.00.

7/15/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE WFT traded up C$2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,553. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -133.02. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.50.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

