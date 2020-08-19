Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Motus GI (MOTS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ: MOTS) in the last few weeks:

8/18/2020 – Motus GI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

8/15/2020 – Motus GI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

8/12/2020 – Motus GI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Secur..

8/12/2020 – Motus GI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Motus GI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.99. Motus GI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a negative net margin of 16,834.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.90% of Motus GI worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

