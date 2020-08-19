Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 501.14 ($6.55).

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 446 ($5.83) to GBX 573 ($7.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 527.60 ($6.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 5.06 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 578 ($7.56). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 535.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 481.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) by GBX 2.40 ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Rentokil Initial will post 1418.9998394 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.