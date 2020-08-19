Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Republic Services by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $89.05. 19,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,024. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,270,285.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,843 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

