Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FS KKR Capital (FSK)

FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2020 – FS KKR Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $15.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – FS KKR Capital was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – FS KKR Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – FS KKR Capital was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/31/2020 – FS KKR Capital is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – FS KKR Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

7/2/2020 – FS KKR Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/24/2020 – FS KKR Capital was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 474,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,340. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.22%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 445,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $1,621,106.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 65,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $243,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,515 shares of company stock worth $2,153,826 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.