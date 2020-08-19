Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Personalis (PSNL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL):

8/17/2020 – Personalis is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Personalis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

8/7/2020 – Personalis had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Personalis was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2020 – Personalis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

7/10/2020 – Personalis was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/8/2020 – Personalis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

6/26/2020 – Personalis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

6/24/2020 – Personalis is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PSNL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 633,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,972. The company has a market capitalization of $692.53 million, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.66. Personalis has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $24.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 77,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,805.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,470 shares in the company, valued at $735,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,374 shares of company stock worth $1,065,113. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Personalis by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Personalis by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

