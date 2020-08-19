Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Director Hadley Mullin Sells 4,745,765 Shares

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,745,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $101,322,082.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.69. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 64.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $192,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.2% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Revolve Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

