RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 24,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages have commented on RFIL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,196. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.03. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). RF Industries had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 million. Equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 12,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $55,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RF Industries by 400.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 51,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 302,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

