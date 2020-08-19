Rheos Capital Works Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.27.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $486.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,053,278. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $499.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $417.51 and its 200-day moving average is $324.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market cap of $303.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

