Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 59,300 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for 0.9% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.05% of Xilinx worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $115,743.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $2,206,255. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. ValuEngine cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.33. The stock had a trading volume of 50,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,606. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $112.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

