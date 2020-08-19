Rheos Capital Works Inc. Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,058,000 after purchasing an additional 217,299 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,428,000 after purchasing an additional 387,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 996.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,823,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,391,000 after acquiring an additional 154,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,099,000 after acquiring an additional 783,528 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,846. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.64. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.09.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

