Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $10.84 Million Stock Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 110.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Spotify makes up 0.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify in the second quarter worth about $2,258,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify by 15.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Spotify by 12.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 268,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Spotify by 56.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify by 26.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spotify from $144.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Spotify from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.74.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.03. 37,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,826. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $299.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.02.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

