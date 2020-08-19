Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $7.24 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.09% of Generac worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,028.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,620 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Generac stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $185.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

