Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $7.49 Million in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 148,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.14. 1,371,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,494. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

