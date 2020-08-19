Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $7 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lamb Weston as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.61. 19,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,772. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The firm had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

