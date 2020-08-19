Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,006,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.7% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,584,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,630 shares of company stock worth $11,304,929 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.25. The stock had a trading volume of 85,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,223. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.53. The company has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $345.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

