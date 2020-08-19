Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases 7,100 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1,892.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 55,246 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 225,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.62.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.11. 14,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,320. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $362.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

