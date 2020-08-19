Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases 95,910 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 95,910 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 0.7% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.67 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.15. The stock had a trading volume of 55,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,787 shares of company stock worth $20,987,688. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

