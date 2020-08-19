Rheos Capital Works Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 33.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 11.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Intuit by 8.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Intuit by 8.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 26.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $312.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $314.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

