Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 5,800 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,203.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,952. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,270.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of -356.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,059.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $780.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

