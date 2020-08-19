Rheos Capital Works Inc. Trims Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,430,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

TTWO stock traded down $4.29 on Wednesday, hitting $172.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.20. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $180.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,395,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,236,652. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

