Richard P. Messina Sells 1,000 Shares of Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) VP Richard P. Messina sold 1,000 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $21,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STRT stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. 7,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. Strattec Security Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $42.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.14 million. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Strattec Security Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 297,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter worth about $171,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

