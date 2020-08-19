RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up about 2.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $21,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $187,444.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,149.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total transaction of $285,443.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,412,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,451 shares of company stock worth $12,596,186 in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.48. The stock had a trading volume of 444,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.96.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

