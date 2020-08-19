Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,706.67 ($61.53).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.52) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.98) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.06) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.91) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($53.60) to GBX 4,240 ($55.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($57.16), for a total value of £582,525.28 ($761,570.51).

LON:RIO traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,797.50 ($62.72). 1,313,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,705.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,147.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 44.87 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,152 ($67.36).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a GBX 119.74 ($1.57) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.39%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.