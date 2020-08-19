Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.90

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rotork stock opened at GBX 320.20 ($4.19) on Wednesday. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 2.83 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 344.70 ($4.51). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 293.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 270.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 264.67 ($3.46).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

