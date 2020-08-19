Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Short Interest Update

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

SBRA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 46,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. Research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,842.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,219 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,267,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,482,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

