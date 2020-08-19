Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 20,000 Shares

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,288,898 shares in the company, valued at $46,722,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SAIL traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,949. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 942.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $38.71.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.68.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

