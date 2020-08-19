salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Brokerages expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce sales of $4.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.89 billion and the highest is $4.92 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $20.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $20.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.98 billion to $24.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.36.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $7.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,284,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,676. The stock has a market cap of $184.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,133.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $209.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.72.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,957 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,031 shares of company stock worth $142,556,097 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in salesforce.com by 81.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.