SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company.

SFRGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

SFRGY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. 2,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

